Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 87,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.08. 216,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $70.00.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.