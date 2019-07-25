Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. 97,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 175,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 84,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 89,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

