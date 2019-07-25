Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Paypal reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. 18,187,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79. Paypal has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

