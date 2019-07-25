Zacks: Analysts Expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.26). AzurRx BioPharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08).

AZRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 695,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 295,504 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZRX remained flat at $$1.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,523. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.23. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

