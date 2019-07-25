Zacks: Analysts Expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.70. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 434,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,395. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 114,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 210,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 179.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.