Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings per share of $3.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $2.90. McKesson reported earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $14.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.18 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.27.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,791,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $150,620,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,321,000 after purchasing an additional 727,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,155,000 after purchasing an additional 606,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 536,114 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. McKesson has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

