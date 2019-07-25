Zacks: Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.23. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $199.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Nir Wolf sold 1,999 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $125,937.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $462,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $935,590. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ORA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.02. 122,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

