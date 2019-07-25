Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.56. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $155.36. 591,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.94. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 78.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 54,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.