Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce sales of $69.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $64.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $255.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $260.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.30 million, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $334.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,475. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $811.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 87.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

