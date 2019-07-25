Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 5.13%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.01.

SEAS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 104.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 208.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

