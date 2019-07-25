Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $723.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.32 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. 222,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,342. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SkyWest has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $65.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 32,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $2,011,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 698,987 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,520.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,389 shares of company stock worth $9,763,340 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,543,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,541,000 after buying an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,263,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after buying an additional 66,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,840,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 764,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SkyWest by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

