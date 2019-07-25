Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $14.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.09.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $18,683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,629,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,309,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,298. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

