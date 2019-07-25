Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $585.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $594.00 million. Zillow Group reported sales of $325.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.39 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zillow Group by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.21 and a beta of 0.82. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

