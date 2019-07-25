Zacks: GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given GSX Techedu an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE:GSX traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,874. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

