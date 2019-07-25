Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Hold

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $370.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $199.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 64,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $352,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,763,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,647 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Gogo by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,551,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,056 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 1,120.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 701,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 702,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

