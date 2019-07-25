Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.91. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

