Zacks Investment Research Lowers BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Propetro in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

NYSE:BJ opened at $23.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,375,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,646,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,181,773 shares of company stock worth $226,147,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

