Zacks Investment Research Lowers DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $348.67 million, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 192,334 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 239,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 141,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

