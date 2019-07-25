Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Sell

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maxim’s solid momentum across the automotive market remains a major positive. The company is benefiting from increasing production of electric vehicle which is aiding the adoption rate of its battery management system products. Its strengthening content in driver assistance applications remains a major positive. Maxim expects to gain from content growth in factory automation which is likely to drive revenues in the industrial market. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. However, sluggishness in the demand environment remains a major concern for its position in industrial, consumer, communications and data center markets. Softness in smartphone business and 100G laser driver shipment are headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

MXIM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1,099.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

