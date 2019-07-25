Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that focuses on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution. The company expects to recover 70% of the investment by six months and 80% within a year, which will provide strong earnings visibility. It has reestablished its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in GBP. The company’s asset portfolio and business model can adapt to various market scenarios. However, shares of PPL Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company's operating expenses are rising at a higher rate compared with increase in revenues, which is exerting pressure on margin. Ongoing changes in environmental regulations and costs of compliance with environmental laws vary on a consistent basis. “

Get PPL alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPL. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an average rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.90.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.54. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 198,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.