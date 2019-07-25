Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Synaptics stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.07. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Synaptics had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $95,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at $738,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synaptics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 125,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synaptics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

