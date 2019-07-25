Zacks: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Given $42.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 86 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3,276.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 594.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

