Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,324,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,423,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after buying an additional 139,487 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,072,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,163. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

