ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0738

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. ZCore has a market cap of $323,872.00 and approximately $1,915.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $10.39 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,385,740 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

