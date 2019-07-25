Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), approximately 856,005 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 731,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

In other Zenith Energy news, insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,920.03).

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

