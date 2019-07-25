ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $749,041.00 and approximately $369,036.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00293545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.01651314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00120881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,819,353 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

