Zero (ZER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $504.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Zero has a market cap of $477,565.00 and $504.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00711455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00214344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00068298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003648 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,554,668 coins and its circulating supply is 6,533,736 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

