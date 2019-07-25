Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.41.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.91. 1,692,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $188,005,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,489 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9,730.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 836,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 828,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,047,000 after acquiring an additional 670,501 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 559,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

