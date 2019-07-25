Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 214 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,389. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.54. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.03.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $159,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,457,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at $186,950.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock worth $2,809,122. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

