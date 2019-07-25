Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 254 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart Depina sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $342,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Thomas sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $64,829.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aeroports de Paris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ENV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.87. 289,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

