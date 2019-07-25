Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 566 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Splunk by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,648,000 after purchasing an additional 101,083 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $593,860,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $21,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,186. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.53.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,537,131.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at $34,126,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,094 shares in the company, valued at $28,201,876.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

