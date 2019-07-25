Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 70 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in ANSYS by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $2,304,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.80, for a total transaction of $217,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,519 shares of company stock valued at $656,325. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

