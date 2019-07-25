Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $18.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.14. 30,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,032. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $528.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.67.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.