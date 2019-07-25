Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 92 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 663.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $3,009,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,202.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total value of $539,054.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,546 shares of company stock worth $13,381,790. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $189.35 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.40.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

