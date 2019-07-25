Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 648 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $125.63. 4,420,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,939. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.72.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.