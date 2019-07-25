Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Zoetis by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.26. 46,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

