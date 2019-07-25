Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.41. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 40,334 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a current ratio of 20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.