Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 105,967 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 105,967 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $44.61. 25,652,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,918,428. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

