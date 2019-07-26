$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 1.73%.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 1,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 160.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

