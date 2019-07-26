-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Redfin posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.39 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

RDFN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.36. Redfin has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.73.

In other Redfin news, insider Bridget Frey sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $126,088.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $517,189 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

