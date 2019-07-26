$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. United Community Financial reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Financial.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCFC. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

UCFC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. United Community Financial has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $468.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in United Community Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 404,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in United Community Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in United Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Financial by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 166,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Community Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

