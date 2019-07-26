$0.37 EPS Expected for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Apergy also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apergy will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apergy.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

APY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,778,000 after buying an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Apergy by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apergy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apergy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APY traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,347. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

