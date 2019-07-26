$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Servicemaster Global posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.13 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

In related news, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 53,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $2,834,069.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $131,829.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $938,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,192 shares of company stock worth $3,430,404. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,449,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares during the period.

SERV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

