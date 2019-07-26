$0.81 EPS Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 874.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 218.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

