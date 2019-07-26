$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,055,102.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 18,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $2,061,276.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,180,500.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,731 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. 635,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,984. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $119.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.