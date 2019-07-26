$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $870.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

NYSE ST traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,813. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6,773.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

