$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,633,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,600,000 after purchasing an additional 823,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,246,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,048,000 after purchasing an additional 398,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.