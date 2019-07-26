0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $6,118.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00288727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.01621203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023986 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

