0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $311,489.00 and $55,063.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.25 or 0.06034919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046767 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ZXC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,046,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

