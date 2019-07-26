$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 868,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,750. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

In other news, SVP Daniel P. Key acquired 3,697 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $202,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at $493,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $489,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and sold 138,922 shares valued at $7,631,805. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.